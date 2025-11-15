zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Northland Capmk

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on zSpace from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of zSpace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of zSpace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

zSpace Stock Performance

Shares of ZSPC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 494,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. zSpace has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in zSpace stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of zSpace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

zSpace Company Profile

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

