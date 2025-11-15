TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Increased to Hold at Mizuho

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TripAdvisor by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,188 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 238,094 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 262.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 149,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

