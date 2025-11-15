Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Dnb Nor Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NYSE TDW traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $341.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,058,000 after buying an additional 1,598,513 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in Tidewater by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,951,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 94,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 74.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 969,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 412,911 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.1% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 875,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 14.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 744,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,884 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

