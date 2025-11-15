ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.14.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 302,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,093. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $228.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 273.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 459,512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 193,260 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 471,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 175,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

