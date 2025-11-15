Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Desjardins

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
NPI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.31.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$559.39 million for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
