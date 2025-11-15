Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Desjardins

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.31.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,018,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$16.14 and a twelve month high of C$25.99.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$559.39 million for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.