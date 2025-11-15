Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OUTKY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded Outokumpu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Outokumpu to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Outokumpu Stock Up 1.4%

OTCMKTS OUTKY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Outokumpu has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Analysts anticipate that Outokumpu will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outokumpu

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

