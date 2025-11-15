Intelligent Monitoring Group (ASX:IMB) Insider Dennison Hambling Purchases 1,850,000 Shares

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Dennison Hambling bought 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,100,750.00.
Intelligent Monitoring Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.25. The firm has a market cap of $181.09 million, a PE ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 2.68.
Intelligent Monitoring Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intelligent Monitoring Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.