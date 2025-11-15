Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Craig Jacobson Sells 3,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Craig Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $264.66. 2,112,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $279.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.86. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,441 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,721,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $212.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.94.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

