Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSAI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hesai Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Hesai Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,882. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Hesai Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 36,461.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,850,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,992,000 after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

