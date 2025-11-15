KBR (NYSE:KBR) Raised to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on KBR in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 841,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. KBR has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KBR by 1,611.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,366,000 after buying an additional 1,858,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KBR by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,648,000 after buying an additional 1,142,111 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 5,030.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 907,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 889,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $33,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

