Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William Heyman Sells 2,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,337,225. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TRV stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.95. 1,437,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $290.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

