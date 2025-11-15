Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William Heyman Sells 1,803 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $290.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.61.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $313.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $815,013,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $294,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,475,000 after buying an additional 751,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.