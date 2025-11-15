Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Get Methanex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEOH

Methanex Trading Down 2.2%

MEOH stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 463,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,242. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01. Methanex has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $924.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.82 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1,244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.