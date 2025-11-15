Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 5,470 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $389,081.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,223.88. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, November 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $546,853.45.

On Monday, September 8th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,750.00.

Shares of Z traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 48,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

