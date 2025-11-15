Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flux Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 1,131,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,553. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 14.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 388,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Flux Power by 65.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

