Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Dollar General by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 266.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 416.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $7,695,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 748,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.