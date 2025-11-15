Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.93.

CMI stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $461.54. 1,147,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $484.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.42 and a 200-day moving average of $374.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,127 shares of company stock worth $16,993,030. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,219,000 after buying an additional 344,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,121,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

