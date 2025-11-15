Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Algoma Central Trading Up 2.7%

Algoma Central stock traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.66. Algoma Central has a one year low of C$14.07 and a one year high of C$18.50. The stock has a market cap of C$750.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.04 million during the quarter. Algoma Central had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algoma Central will post 1.898977 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp owns and operates the fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway. The company’s Canadian flag fleet consists of self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping.

