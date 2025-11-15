OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCIO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

