Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras SA (EBR) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.35 on December 29th

Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 426.7%.

Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras Stock Performance

Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras

Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras by 46.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 512,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 163,294 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras by 138.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 39,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

