Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras SA (EBR) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.35 on December 29th

Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 426.7%.
Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras Stock Performance
Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras
Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais El?tricas Brasileiras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.