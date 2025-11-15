Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 2.8% increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $348.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

