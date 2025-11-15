Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. 215,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,165. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.