Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Research raised Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $92.00.

ALSN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. 827,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,622. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 22.78%.The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after buying an additional 1,101,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $100,347,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,215,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,498,000 after purchasing an additional 683,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 662,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 484,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

