Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Upgraded at Lifesci Capital

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

ADAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Adagene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Adagene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ADAG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 31,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Adagene has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

