Kane Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Kane Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,565,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $4,608,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

International Business Machines stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.35. The firm has a market cap of $285.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

