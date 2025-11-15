Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $36.08 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,677 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $72,706,000. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after buying an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 126.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AMT opened at $183.58 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average of $205.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

