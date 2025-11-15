Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $38.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $38,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

