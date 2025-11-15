Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 185,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.5% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $458,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $383.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

