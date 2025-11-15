Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.4640, with a volume of 3766167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 561,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 65,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 237,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74,119 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.2% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 27,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 194,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

