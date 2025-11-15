Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 321.80 and last traded at GBX 332.51. Approximately 59,830,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,484% from the average daily volume of 2,315,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

The stock has a market cap of £646.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

