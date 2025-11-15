Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Price Down 16.2% – What’s Next?

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 4,011,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,086% from the average daily volume of 338,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 16.2%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25. The firm has a market cap of C$482.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.30.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

