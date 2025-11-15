Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 63.8% – Should You Buy?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 63.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.30 and last traded at GBX 14.30. Approximately 1,663,974 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 164,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.

Indus Gas Stock Up 63.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

