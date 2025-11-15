SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 108,871 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,871 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Progressive worth $139,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,460. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.59.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.