Opinicus Capital Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,258 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $816.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 149,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,365,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

