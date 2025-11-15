Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $433.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.59 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Paysafe updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.880 EPS.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSFE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,308. Paysafe has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $420.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paysafe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 203,197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,439 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 507.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 196,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 164,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Paysafe by 4.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Paysafe by 585.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

