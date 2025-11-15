Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,912.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,916.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million.
Precigen Stock Up 25.6%
PGEN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 16,757,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,537. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.
Insider Activity at Precigen
In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 1,809,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $6,170,964.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,597,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,776,319.01. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 8,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 465,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,812.28. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,221 shares of company stock valued at $214,467 and have sold 6,984,279 shares valued at $25,428,688. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
