Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,912.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,916.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million.

Precigen Stock Up 25.6%

PGEN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 16,757,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,537. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 1,809,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $6,170,964.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,597,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,776,319.01. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 8,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 465,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,812.28. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,221 shares of company stock valued at $214,467 and have sold 6,984,279 shares valued at $25,428,688. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 1,895.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 633,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 832,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 599,914 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at $524,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 76.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 274,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 269,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

