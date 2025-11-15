Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23), Zacks reports.

Stardust Power Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:SDST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 80,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,056. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.23. Stardust Power has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stardust Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

