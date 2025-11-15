Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. CLSA raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.45.

ResMed Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of RMD opened at $244.74 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total value of $2,000,747.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,849,533.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $5,658,783. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.