JBF Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.