Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) & Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and Lulu's Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Burberry Group and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 0 1 0 4 3.60 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 1 1 0 0 1.50

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Burberry Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge -15.83% -251.91% -15.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burberry Group and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Burberry Group and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.14 billion 1.86 -$95.68 million N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $315.89 million 0.04 -$55.29 million ($16.16) -0.32

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burberry Group.

Volatility & Risk

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Burberry Group beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

