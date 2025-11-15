Security Financial Services INC. Buys 79 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 107.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $9,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187 shares in the company, valued at $271,150. The trade was a 97.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,549 shares of company stock worth $16,736,223 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,406.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,404.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,334.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,248.36. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,471.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.