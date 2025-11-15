Fusion Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 353 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,780,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $790.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $841.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $785.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

