Fusion Capital LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $472.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.81 and a 200 day moving average of $169.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

