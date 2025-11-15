Union Savings Bank Has $530,000 Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Union Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Linde by 172.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after buying an additional 1,523,702 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 1.2%

Linde stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The company has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Get Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.