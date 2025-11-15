iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

