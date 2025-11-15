Union Savings Bank Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $756.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $754.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

