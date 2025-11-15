Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $7,514,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $24,021,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $975.61.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2%

URI opened at $832.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $931.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.