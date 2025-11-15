Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $246.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $401.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

