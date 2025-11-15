WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $266,000. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

