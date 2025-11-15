Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,752,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 377,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

